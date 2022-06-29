How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Henrik Norlander prepares for a shot on the fifth tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links June 30 - July 3, Henrik Norlander will aim to improve upon his last performance at the John Deere Classic. In 2021, he shot -11 and finished 28th at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Norlander's Statistics

Norlander has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Norlander has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Norlander last played this course in 2021, finishing 28th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 59 +10 $20,340 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.