How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links June 30 - July 3, Henrik Norlander will aim to improve upon his last performance at the John Deere Classic. In 2021, he shot -11 and finished 28th at TPC River Highlands.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Norlander's Statistics
- Norlander has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Norlander has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Norlander last played this course in 2021, finishing 28th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
59
+10
$20,340
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
