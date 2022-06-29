How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links June 30 - July 3, Henry Lebioda will aim to improve upon his last performance at the John Deere Classic. In 2021, he shot -15 and placed eighth at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Lebioda's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lebioda has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lebioda has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Lebioda placed eighth on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
29
-8
$48,910
