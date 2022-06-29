How to Watch James Hahn at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
James Hahn enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in the tournament a year ago at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch James Hahn at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Hahn's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hahn has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last eight rounds.
- Hahn has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2013, Hahn failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+9
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
9
-21
$247,975
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
