How to Watch Jason Day at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Day enters play in Silvis, Illinois ranked No. 137 in the world, and is seeking better results June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Travelers Championship
How to Watch Jason Day at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Day's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Day has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Day has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
31
E
$78,600
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
Regional restrictions apply.
