How to Watch Jason Day at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Jason Day watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the Final Round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on June 5, 2022. Pga Final Round Memorial Tournament

Jason Day enters play in Silvis, Illinois ranked No. 137 in the world, and is seeking better results June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Travelers Championship

How to Watch Jason Day at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Day's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Day has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Day has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +5 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 31 E $78,600 May 19-22 PGA Championship 55 +8 $27,925 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750

