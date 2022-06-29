How to Watch Jason Dufner at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 18th in this tournament a year ago, Jason Dufner has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois June 30 - July 3.

How to Watch Jason Dufner at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Dufner's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Dufner has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Dufner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

In 2021, Dufner's last time competing at TPC Deere Run, he placed 18th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +6 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0

