How to Watch Jason Dufner at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 18th in this tournament a year ago, Jason Dufner has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois June 30 - July 3.
How to Watch Jason Dufner at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
Dufner's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Dufner has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Dufner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- In 2021, Dufner's last time competing at TPC Deere Run, he placed 18th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+6
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
