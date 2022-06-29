How to Watch Jim Knous at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jim Knous hits the links June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at St. George's Golf and Country Club after a 25th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the last tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Jim Knous at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Knous' Statistics
- Knous has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Knous has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
58
E
$8,362
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
