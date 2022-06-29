How to Watch Jim Knous at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Jim Knous hits his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Knous hits the links June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at St. George's Golf and Country Club after a 25th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Jim Knous at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Knous' Statistics

Knous has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Knous has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 25 -5 $71,485 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 58 E $8,362

