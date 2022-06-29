How to Watch John Huh at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Huh looks to improve upon his 50th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3.
How to Watch John Huh at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Huh's Statistics
- Huh has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Huh has carded an under-par score in six straight rounds.
- Huh has finished below par 10 times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 12 rounds.
- Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- Huh last played this course in 2021, placing 50th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
12
-4
$178,500
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
