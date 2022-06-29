Skip to main content

How to Watch John Merrick at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

John Merrick hits a tee shot during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Montr ux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada on Friday, July 26, 2019. Barracuda Golf Friday 092 John Merrick hits a tee shot during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Montreux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada on Friday, July 26, 2019.

John Merrick looks to improve upon his 23rd-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3.

How to Watch John Merrick at the John Deere Classic

  • Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Silvis, Illinois
  • Course: TPC Deere Run
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Merrick's Statistics

  • Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
  • He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Merrick has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
  • Merrick last played this course in 2018, placing 23rd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+6

$0

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

MC

+5

$0

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

MC

+7

$0

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

MC

+6

$0

October 28-31

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

75

+10

$12,805

How To Watch

June
29
2022

John Deere Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
