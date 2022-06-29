How to Watch John Merrick at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Merrick looks to improve upon his 23rd-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3.
How to Watch John Merrick at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Merrick's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Merrick has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Merrick last played this course in 2018, placing 23rd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+6
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
75
+10
$12,805
