How to Watch John Senden at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Senden shot -4 and placed 62nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic.
How to Watch John Senden at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Senden's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Senden has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Senden has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.
- Senden last played at TPC Deere Run in 2021 and finished 62nd in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+11
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
67
+3
$13,650
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
MC
-2
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 22-25
3M Open
MC
+9
$0
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
