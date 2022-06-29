How to Watch John Senden at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 12, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; John Senden studies a putt on the eighteenth green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

John Senden shot -4 and placed 62nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic.

How to Watch John Senden at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Senden's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Senden has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Senden has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.

Senden last played at TPC Deere Run in 2021 and finished 62nd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +11 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 67 +3 $13,650 August 12-15 Wyndham Championship MC -2 $0 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC +2 $0 July 22-25 3M Open MC +9 $0

Regional restrictions apply.