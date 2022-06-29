How to Watch Johnson Wagner at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Johnson Wagner hits the course in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Johnson Wagner at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Wagner's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Wagner has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Wagner didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC Deere Run in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+16
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+11
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+11
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
60
-3
$19,488
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
51
-2
$15,717
