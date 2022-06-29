How to Watch Johnson Wagner at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Jonas Blix and Johnson Wagner congratulate each other after play during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson Wagner hits the course in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Johnson Wagner at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Wagner's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Wagner has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Wagner didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC Deere Run in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +16 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +11 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +11 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 60 -3 $19,488 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 51 -2 $15,717

