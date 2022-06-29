How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 9, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Jonas Blixt hits his tee shot at the 17th hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Jonas Blixt will compete June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. In his last tournament he placed 56th in the Travelers Championship, shooting -2 at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Live Stream on fuboTV

Blixt's Statistics

Blixt has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Blixt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Blixt missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0

