How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jonas Blixt will compete June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. In his last tournament he placed 56th in the Travelers Championship, shooting -2 at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Blixt's Statistics
- Blixt has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Blixt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Blixt missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)