Jonathan Byrd had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the John Deere Classic in 2021, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Byrd's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Byrd has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Byrd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed TPC Deere Run (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
70
+6
$16,320
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
