How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jonathan Byrd plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Byrd had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the John Deere Classic in 2021, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Byrd's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Byrd has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Byrd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed TPC Deere Run (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 70 +6 $16,320 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 36 -6 $16,488

