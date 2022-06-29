How to Watch JT Poston at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
JT Poston enters the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 coming off a second-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his most recent competition.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Poston's Statistics
- Poston has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-five score four times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Poston has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC Deere Run (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
2
-17
$738,700
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
