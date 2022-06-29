How to Watch K.J. Choi at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; K.J. Choi hits his tee shot from the 6th tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, K.J. Choi is in 90th position with a score of +1.

How to Watch K.J. Choi at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Choi's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Choi has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Choi has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 12-15 Wyndham Championship MC E $0 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship 75 -1 $6,790 July 8-11 John Deere Classic MC -3 $0

