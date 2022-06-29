How to Watch K.J. Choi at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, K.J. Choi is in 90th position with a score of +1.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Choi's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Choi has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Choi has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
MC
E
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
75
-1
$6,790
July 8-11
John Deere Classic
MC
-3
$0
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
