How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Kelly Kraft concluded the weekend at -2, good for a 56th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 seeking better results.
How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Kraft's Statistics
- Kraft has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kraft has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Kraft last played this course in 2019, finishing 66th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
49
+7
$23,490
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)