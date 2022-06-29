How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kelly Kraft hits a driver from the fairway of the sixth hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Kelly Kraft concluded the weekend at -2, good for a 56th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 seeking better results.

How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Kraft's Statistics

Kraft has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kraft has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Kraft last played this course in 2019, finishing 66th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 49 +7 $23,490 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187

