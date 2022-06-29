How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Chappell seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic. He placed eighth at the par-8 TPC Deere Run in 2015.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Chappell's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Chappell has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Chappell has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time Chappell golfed this course (2015), he finished eighth.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+9
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
62
+13
$19,800
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
E
$0
