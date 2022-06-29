Skip to main content

How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Kevin Stadler plays a shot from the bunker during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

At the RBC Canadian Open, Kevin Stadler struggled, failing to make the cut at St. George's Golf and Country Club. He's trying for better results in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the John Deere Classic

  • Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Silvis, Illinois
  • Course: TPC Deere Run
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Stadler's Statistics

  • Stadler has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Stadler has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.
  • The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Stadler failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+9

$0

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

65

+5

$7,955

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

MC

+8

$0

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

MC

+5

$0

October 28-31

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

MC

+8

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

John Deere Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
