How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Kevin Stadler plays a shot from the bunker during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

At the RBC Canadian Open, Kevin Stadler struggled, failing to make the cut at St. George's Golf and Country Club. He's trying for better results in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Stadler's Statistics

Stadler has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stadler has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.

The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Stadler failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +9 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 65 +5 $7,955 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +8 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +5 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +8 $0

Regional restrictions apply.