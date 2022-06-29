How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Streelman will play June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. In his last tournament he finished 25th in the Travelers Championship, shooting -8 at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Streelman's Statistics
- Streelman has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Streelman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Streelman did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Deere Run in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
