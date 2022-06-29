How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kevin Streelman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Streelman will play June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. In his last tournament he finished 25th in the Travelers Championship, shooting -8 at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Streelman's Statistics

Streelman has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Streelman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Streelman did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Deere Run in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.