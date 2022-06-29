How to Watch Kevin Tway at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 23rd in this tournament a year ago, Kevin Tway has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois June 30 - July 3.
How to Watch Kevin Tway at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream: Start your free trial today!
Tway's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Tway has finished below par three times, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Tway has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Tway last played at TPC Deere Run in 2021 and finished 23rd in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
67
+1
$17,679
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
