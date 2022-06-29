How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kramer Hickok starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in the tournament a year ago at TPC Deere Run.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Hickok's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hickok has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hickok has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Hickok missed the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
61
+3
$19,314
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
64
+8
$25,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
69
+11
$24,625
