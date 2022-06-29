Lanto Griffin at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 30 - July 3

How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lanto Griffin finished 60th in the John Deere Classic in 2018, shooting a -7 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher June 30 - July 3 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Griffin's Statistics
- Griffin has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Griffin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In 2018, Griffin's last time competing at TPC Deere Run, he placed 60th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
51
+5
$29,760
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
