Lanto Griffin at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 30 - July 3

How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Lanto Griffin plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Lanto Griffin finished 60th in the John Deere Classic in 2018, shooting a -7 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher June 30 - July 3 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Griffin's Statistics

Griffin has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Griffin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In 2018, Griffin's last time competing at TPC Deere Run, he placed 60th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 51 +5 $29,760 May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635

