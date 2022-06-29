Skip to main content

How to Watch Lee Hodges at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Lee Hodges plays a shot from the fairway of the 12th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Lee Hodges posted a 25th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 John Deere Classic trying for better results.

How to Watch Lee Hodges at the John Deere Classic

  • Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Silvis, Illinois
  • Course: TPC Deere Run
  • Location: Silvis, Illinois

Hodges' Statistics

  • Hodges will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
  • Hodges has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

25

-8

$61,835

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

48

E

$22,568

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

35

+1

$41,832

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

-2

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+4

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

John Deere Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


