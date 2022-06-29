How to Watch Lee Hodges at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Lee Hodges plays a shot from the fairway of the 12th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Lee Hodges posted a 25th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 John Deere Classic trying for better results.

How to Watch Lee Hodges at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Hodges' Statistics

Hodges will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.

Hodges has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 48 E $22,568 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0

