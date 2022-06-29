How to Watch Lee Hodges at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Lee Hodges posted a 25th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 John Deere Classic trying for better results.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Hodges' Statistics
- Hodges will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Hodges has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
