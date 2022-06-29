How to Watch Lucas Glover at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lucas Glover enters the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 as the defending champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2021, shooting a -19 on the par-71 course at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Lucas Glover at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Glover's Statistics
- Glover has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.
- Glover has finished below par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Glover has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- Glover won at TPC Deere Run in 2021, his last trip to the course.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
70
+5
$17,098
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)