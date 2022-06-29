How to Watch Lucas Glover at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Lucas Glover plays a shot from the fairway of the third fairway during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Glover enters the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 as the defending champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2021, shooting a -19 on the par-71 course at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Lucas Glover at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Glover's Statistics

Glover has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.

Glover has finished below par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Glover has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Glover won at TPC Deere Run in 2021, his last trip to the course.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 70 +5 $17,098 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 60 +7 $26,640 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0

