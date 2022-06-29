How to Watch Luke Gannon at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Luke Gannon looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline when he tees off in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Luke Gannon at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Gannon's Statistics
- Over his last four rounds, Gannon has finished below par once.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Gannon has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last four rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Gannon failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+16
$0
July 8-11
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
