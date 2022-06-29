Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Luke Gannon lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Gannon looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline when he tees off in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Luke Gannon at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Gannon's Statistics

Over his last four rounds, Gannon has finished below par once.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Gannon has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last four rounds.

The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Gannon failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +16 $0 July 8-11 John Deere Classic MC E $0

