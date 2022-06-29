How to Watch Mark Hensby at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mark Hensby hits the links June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2016.
Mark Hensby at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Hensby's Statistics
- Hensby has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Hensby has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Hensby did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2016).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
