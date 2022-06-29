How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mark Hubbard seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic. He finished 41st at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2021.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Hubbard's Statistics
- Hubbard will attempt to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Hubbard has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Hubbard last played this course in 2021, placing 41st in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
44
-2
$30,015
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch

June
John Deere Classic, Second Round
Time
/EST
