Martin Laird at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 30 - July 3

How to Watch Martin Laird at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Martin Laird plays a shot from the fairway of the 12th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Laird hits the links June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC River Highlands following a 13th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut his last time in competition.

How to Watch Martin Laird at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run

Laird's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Laird has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.

Laird has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his last appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Laird finished 28th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 61 +11 $20,070

