Martin Laird at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 30 - July 3

How to Watch Martin Laird at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Laird hits the links June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC River Highlands following a 13th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut his last time in competition.
How to Watch Martin Laird at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Laird's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Laird has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Laird has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- In his last appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Laird finished 28th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
61
+11
$20,070
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)