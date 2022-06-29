Skip to main content

How to Watch Martin Trainer at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Martin Trainer lines up a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Martin Trainer missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. He'll be after a better outcome June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Martin Trainer at the John Deere Classic

  • Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Silvis, Illinois
  • Course: TPC Deere Run
  • Location: Silvis, Illinois
• Course: TPC Deere Run

Trainer's Statistics

  • Trainer has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Trainer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
  • He missed the cut the last time he played TPC Deere Run (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+8

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+5

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

52

+4

$20,009

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

76

-8

$17,381

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+6

$0



How To Watch

June
29
2022

John Deere Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

