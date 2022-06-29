How to Watch Martin Trainer at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Martin Trainer missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. He'll be after a better outcome June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Martin Trainer at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Trainer's Statistics
- Trainer has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Trainer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- He missed the cut the last time he played TPC Deere Run (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+8
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
76
-8
$17,381
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)