How to Watch Martin Trainer at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Martin Trainer lines up a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Martin Trainer missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. He'll be after a better outcome June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Martin Trainer at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Trainer's Statistics

Trainer has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Trainer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

He missed the cut the last time he played TPC Deere Run (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +8 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 52 +4 $20,009 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 76 -8 $17,381 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.