How to Watch Matt Every at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Every had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the John Deere Classic in 2021, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Matt Every at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Every's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Every has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Every has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- He missed the cut the last time he competed at TPC Deere Run (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+15
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
70
+6
$7,659
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
MC
+10
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)