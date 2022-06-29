How to Watch Matt Every at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 15, 2021; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Matt Every hits his bunker shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Every had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the John Deere Classic in 2021, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Matt Every at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Every's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Every has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Every has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

He missed the cut the last time he competed at TPC Deere Run (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +15 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 70 +6 $7,659 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +3 $0 August 12-15 Wyndham Championship MC +10 $0

