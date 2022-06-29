How to Watch Matt Wallace at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Matt Wallace plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Matt Wallace carded a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 John Deere Classic aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Matt Wallace at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Wallace's Statistics

Wallace has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Wallace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 67 E $15,111

