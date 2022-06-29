How to Watch Matt Wallace at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Matt Wallace carded a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 John Deere Classic aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Matt Wallace at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Wallace's Statistics
- Wallace has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wallace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)