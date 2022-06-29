How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Matthias Schwab carded a 53rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 John Deere Classic aiming to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Schwab's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schwab has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Schwab has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
53
-3
$20,003
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
