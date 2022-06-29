How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Matthias Schwab plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Matthias Schwab carded a 53rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 John Deere Classic aiming to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Schwab's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Schwab has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Schwab has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 53 -3 $20,003 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0

