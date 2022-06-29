How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Maverick McNealy lines up a putt on the sixth green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course June 30 - July 3, Maverick McNealy will aim to improve upon his last performance in the John Deere Classic. In 2021, he shot -13 and finished 18th at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

McNealy's Statistics

McNealy has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

McNealy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

McNealy last played this course in 2021, finishing 18th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 75 +15 $23,950 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844

