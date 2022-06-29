How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course June 30 - July 3, Maverick McNealy will aim to improve upon his last performance in the John Deere Classic. In 2021, he shot -13 and finished 18th at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
McNealy's Statistics
- McNealy has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- McNealy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- McNealy last played this course in 2021, finishing 18th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
75
+15
$23,950
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
