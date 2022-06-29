How to Watch Michael Gligic at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Michael Gligic plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Michael Gligic posted a 40th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 John Deere Classic trying for better results.

How to Watch Michael Gligic at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Gligic's Statistics

Gligic has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Gligic has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at TPC Deere Run (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 40 -6 $36,105 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 73 -9 $17,927 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 37 +4 $41,850 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 24 -9 $60,955

