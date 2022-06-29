How to Watch Michael Gligic at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Michael Gligic posted a 40th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 John Deere Classic trying for better results.
How to Watch Michael Gligic at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Gligic's Statistics
- Gligic has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Gligic has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at TPC Deere Run (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
40
-6
$36,105
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
37
+4
$41,850
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
