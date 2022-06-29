How to Watch Michael Thompson at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Michael Thompson will compete in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 after a 40th-place finish in Fort Worth, Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
How to Watch Michael Thompson at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Thompson's Statistics
- Thompson will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Thompson has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time Thompson played this course (2021), he finished 41st.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
64
+15
$19,440
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
