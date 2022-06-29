How to Watch Morgan Hoffmann at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Morgan Hoffmann is in 90th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Morgan Hoffmann at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Hoffmann's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Hoffmann has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hoffmann has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
68
+2
$17,513
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+13
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
