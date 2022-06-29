How to Watch Morgan Hoffmann at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 14, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Morgan Hoffmann watches his tee shot during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan Hoffmann is in 90th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Morgan Hoffmann at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Hoffmann's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Hoffmann has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hoffmann has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 68 +2 $17,513 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +13 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0

