How to Watch Nate Lashley at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nate Lashley looks for a higher finish in the 2022 John Deere Classic after he placed 26th shooting -12 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Nate Lashley at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Lashley's Statistics
- Lashley has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Over his last eight rounds, Lashley has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Lashley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In his last appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2019, Lashley placed 26th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
