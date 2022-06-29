How to Watch Nate Lashley at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Nate Lashley takes a tee shot from the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Lashley looks for a higher finish in the 2022 John Deere Classic after he placed 26th shooting -12 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Nate Lashley at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Lashley's Statistics

Lashley has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.

Over his last eight rounds, Lashley has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Lashley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his last appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2019, Lashley placed 26th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0

