How to Watch Nick Hardy at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Nick Hardy plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Hardy looks for a better result in the 2022 John Deere Classic after he took 43rd shooting -10 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Nick Hardy at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hardy's Statistics

Hardy has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

Hardy has finished below par seven times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Hardy last played at TPC Deere Run in 2018 and finished 43rd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 8 -11 $243,605 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.