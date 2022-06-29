How to Watch Nick Hardy at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Hardy looks for a better result in the 2022 John Deere Classic after he took 43rd shooting -10 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Deere Run.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Hardy's Statistics
- Hardy has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Hardy has finished below par seven times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
- Hardy last played at TPC Deere Run in 2018 and finished 43rd in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
John Deere Classic, Second Round
Time
/EST
