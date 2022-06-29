How to Watch Nick Taylor at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

iJun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Nick Taylor plays from the cart path on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 28th in this tournament a year ago, Nick Taylor has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois June 30 - July 3.

How to Watch Nick Taylor at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Taylor's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Taylor has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time Taylor competed at this course (2021), he finished 28th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750

