How to Watch Nick Taylor at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 28th in this tournament a year ago, Nick Taylor has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois June 30 - July 3.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
Taylor's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Taylor has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time Taylor competed at this course (2021), he finished 28th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
