How to Watch Nick Watney at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Watney finished 50th in the John Deere Classic in 2021, shooting a -7 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher June 30 - July 3 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Nick Watney at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Watney's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Watney has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Watney has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Watney last played this course in 2021, finishing 50th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +14 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +14 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +7 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.