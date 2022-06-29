How to Watch Nick Watney at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Watney finished 50th in the John Deere Classic in 2021, shooting a -7 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher June 30 - July 3 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Watney's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Watney has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Watney has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Watney last played this course in 2021, finishing 50th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+14
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+14
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+7
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
