At the Valspar Championship, Omar Uresti struggled, failing to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). He's looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Omar Uresti at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Uresti's Statistics
- Uresti has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Uresti has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC Deere Run (2018).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+11
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
E
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
