How to Watch Omar Uresti at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 17, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; Omar Uresti putts on the first green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Resort. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

At the Valspar Championship, Omar Uresti struggled, failing to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). He's looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Omar Uresti at the John Deere Classic

  • Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Silvis, Illinois
  • Course: TPC Deere Run
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Uresti's Statistics

  • Uresti has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last six rounds, Uresti has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
  • He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC Deere Run (2018).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

+11

$0

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

MC

E

$0

July 15-18

Barbasol Championship

MC

+3

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

John Deere Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
