How to Watch Parker McLachlin at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Parker McLachlin enters play June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2021.
How to Watch Parker McLachlin at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
McLachlin's Statistics
- McLachlin has completed his day without a bogey once and finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- McLachlin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- McLachlin did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC Deere Run in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+15
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+14
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
+1
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+13
$0
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
