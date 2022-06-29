How to Watch Patrick Flavin at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Travelers Championship, Patrick Flavin struggled, missing the cut at TPC River Highlands. He's seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Patrick Flavin at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Flavin's Statistics
- Flavin has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Flavin has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+11
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
54
-3
$8,732
