Patrick Rodgers at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 30 - July 3

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Patrick Rodgers looks on during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Rodgers enters play June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at The Country Club of Brookline following a 31st-place finish in the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts his last time in competition.

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rodgers' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Rodgers has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Rodgers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In 2021, Rodgers' last time competing at TPC Deere Run, he placed 23rd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 18 -7 $123,975 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808

Regional restrictions apply.