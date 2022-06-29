Patrick Rodgers at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 30 - July 3

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Rodgers enters play June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at The Country Club of Brookline following a 31st-place finish in the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts his last time in competition.
How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Rodgers' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Rodgers has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Rodgers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- In 2021, Rodgers' last time competing at TPC Deere Run, he placed 23rd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
