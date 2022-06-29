How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patton Kizzire seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic. He placed 11th at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2021.
How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Kizzire's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Kizzire has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kizzire has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- In 2021, Kizzire's last time competing at TPC Deere Run, he placed 11th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
64
E
$18,011
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+8
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+12
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
75
+15
$23,950
