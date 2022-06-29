How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Patton Kizzire plays a shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Patton Kizzire seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic. He placed 11th at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2021.

How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Kizzire's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Kizzire has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kizzire has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

In 2021, Kizzire's last time competing at TPC Deere Run, he placed 11th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 64 E $18,011 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +8 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +12 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 75 +15 $23,950

