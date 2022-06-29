How to Watch Paul Barjon at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Paul Barjon enters the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 coming off a 53rd-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Paul Barjon at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Barjon's Statistics
- Barjon has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Barjon has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
53
-3
$20,003
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
46
-1
$26,535
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+11
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
65
-11
$19,292
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
