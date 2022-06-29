How to Watch Peter Malnati at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Peter Malnati plays a shot from a green side bunker on the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Peter Malnati concluded the weekend at E, good for a 64th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Peter Malnati at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:

Malnati's Statistics

Malnati has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Malnati has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Malnati last played at TPC Deere Run in 2021 and placed 58th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 64 E $18,011 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +9 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +6 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 9 -21 $247,975

