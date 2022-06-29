How to Watch Peter Malnati at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Peter Malnati concluded the weekend at E, good for a 64th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 aiming for an improved score.
How to Watch Peter Malnati at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Malnati's Statistics
- Malnati has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Malnati has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Malnati last played at TPC Deere Run in 2021 and placed 58th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
64
E
$18,011
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+9
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+6
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
9
-21
$247,975
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)