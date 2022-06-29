How to Watch Richard Johnson at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Richard Johnson enters play in Silvis, Illinois trying for better results June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in his last outing, the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Johnson's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Johnson has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Johnson has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- He missed the cut the last time he competed at TPC Deere Run (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+9
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+9
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
61
-1
$8,177
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+9
$0
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
