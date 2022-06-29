How to Watch Richy Werenski at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Richy Werenski walks on the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Richy Werenski looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands when he tees off in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Richy Werenski at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Werenski's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Werenski has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Werenski has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Werenski missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +11 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +5 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0

