How to Watch Richy Werenski at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Richy Werenski looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands when he tees off in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Werenski's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Werenski has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Werenski has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time he competed at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Werenski missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+11
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+5
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
John Deere Classic, Second Round
Time
/EST
