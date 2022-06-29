How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Barnes looks to fair better in the 2022 John Deere Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he missed the cut.

How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Barnes' Statistics

Barnes has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Barnes has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Barnes did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +10 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 22 -9 $37,308 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -3 $0

