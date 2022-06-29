How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ricky Barnes looks to fair better in the 2022 John Deere Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he missed the cut.
How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Barnes' Statistics
- Barnes has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Barnes has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Barnes did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-3
$0
