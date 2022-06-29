How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the RBC Canadian Open, Robert Garrigus struggled, missing the cut at St. George's Golf and Country Club. He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Garrigus' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Garrigus has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Garrigus has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Garrigus missed the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+12
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
66
E
$7,918
